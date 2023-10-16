How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town. - File photo
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts
Two sent to the hospital following house fire
A week after the fatal shooting of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are...
Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting
Several eateries in the San Francisco area have adopted a new policy of charging a $50 cleanup...
Restaurants charging $50 cleaning fee for customers who vomit from bottomless mimosas

Latest News

Washington State fans and players celebrate on the field after the team won an NCAA college...
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident