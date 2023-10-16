Made in Vermont: Green Mountain Backyard

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - For hundreds of years, Vermont’s maple trees have been tapped to make the sweet stuff. Historically, that sap pours into tin buckets. But as of late, producers are beginning to swap to tubing, sending sap buckets to the sidelines.

“A lot of these folks were just kind of putting these buckets in the scrapyard and not being able to find a way to utilize them other than just as a trash can,” says Adam Karle. That’s actually where he comes in with his business, Green Mountain Backyard.

“I have found a way to be able to give sap buckets a second chance at life,” he explains.

Here’s what it boils down to -- Karle takes unused sap buckets and turns them into lanterns for your yard or patio. He’s been a maple sugaring hobbyist for a few years and uses these sap buckets himself. But, as he saw them phasing out, he wanted to preserve some of the history of the Northeast.

Like other small businesses spanning the state, that endeavor began during the pandemic.

“I was doing a stay-at-home dad type thing and it transitioned into more of its own standalone business,” he recounts. He met a friend, now business partner, named Matthew Mollnow, who was working on a project using the pails himself.

“I saw what he was doing with these, utilizing a plasma cutter to cut designs into the buckets,” says Karle. “I had an interest and wanted to learn how he was doing this.”

The two worked together to learn the ropes and come up with designs. Mollnow does most of the cutting these days, and Karle handles the rest. It all begins by sourcing unused buckets from local sugarhouses.

“Typically they have these buckets up in the rafters, they’re kind of hard for them to let go of because of their sentimental value. And once they see what I’m doing with these sap buckets, it makes it a little easier for them to kind of let them go,” he says. Then they’re cleaned, cut and glittered before Karle adds a source of light. Many of them have solar capture with an LED light inside.

“I got tired of having to re-light the candle every night so I found more automatic means of being able to illuminate these on a regular basis,” he laughs.

Though he loves his sugary side gig, Karle says he loves interacting with people the most. He says they’re a big hit at craft shows all over the state, often stopping people in their tracks.

“It’s not just a sap bucket with a design cut into it, it’s also a lantern so it’s decorative, it is functional, and it’s usually something that they hadn’t seen before,” Karle says.

Finding new life for old sap buckets sounds awfully sweet.

