Mulvaney-Stanak 1st to announce candidacy for Burlington mayor

Vermont Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, on Monday announced her bid for mayor of...
Vermont Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, on Monday announced her bid for mayor of Burlington.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who will be Burlington’s next mayor? There are still five months until voters hit the polls, but on Monday, the first official candidate emerged.

Vermont Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, on Monday announced her bid for mayor of Burlington.

So far, she is the only person who has announced their candidacy, since current Mayor Miro Weinberger announced he would not run for a fifth term.

Mulvaney-Stanak has a long record of activism and supporting labor unions and nonprofits, along with marginalized people.

In her speech, Mulvaney-Stanak said she believes the core economic, social and environmental justice values of the Progressive Party are the values that our city needs most today.

Her top areas of focus will be public safety, affordability and climate resilience.

“Now is the time to increase community engagement and connection. As mayor, I will listen to you and ensure you have what you need to thrive. I am excited to step into this race to lead this incredible city forward,” Mulvaney-Stanak said.

Mulvaney-Stanak is no stranger to Burlington politics, she served as a city councilor from 2009-2012 for the Old North End where she lives. She also had a stint as the state chair of the Vermont Progressive Party from 2013 to 2017.

She says she’s ready for a new challenge.

Burlington has never had a woman in the mayor’s office. This race could feature more than one woman candidate. So far no Democrat has announced a bid to be mayor, however, I exchanged messages Monday with South District City Councilor Joan Shannon who says she hasn’t made a final decision yet, but she’s leaning strongly in the direction of running.

