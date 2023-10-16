Odd Fellows reopens in Burlington’s New North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you drove through Burlington’s New North End this summer, you likely saw Will Clingenpeel, spray paint in hand, decorating a small, unassuming building at 1416 North Avenue. Today, a massive yellow eyeball against a tie-dye background makes the place impossible to miss.

“I think public art is kind of an all-encompassing way to speak to anyone in the community without using words,” Clingenpeel said.

Clingenpeel and a handful of others from the aerosol art group Anthill Collective created the piece for the Odd Fellows Lodge, which reopened on Sunday. The mural includes nods to North Avenue, like Ethan Allen Tower, combined with community-centric visuals to honor the Odd Fellows.

“It’s kind of a nice blend of that that makes it approachable to everyone from kids to adults to Odd Fellows,” Clingenpeel said.

Founded in 1845, Burlington’s Odd Fellows Lodge is a fraternal organization dedicated to community gathering and support, including mutual aid. In recent years, the lodge has kept a low profile.

“The demographic for a long time was old white guys, and no shame to them, but they just didn’t keep up very well,” Kensington shrugs.

This year, the lodge turned a new leaf. Twenty new members came aboard, inspired by a post-COVID desire for in-person connection. Kensington says the influx has revitalized the group.

“Younger people have put this lodge back together, discovered its traditions, and find that it really answers a need in this particular community,” Kensington said.

The mural is just one aspect of the new and improved lodge. The community hall – used for punk concerts in the lodge’s heyday – will soon host more public and private events. Downstairs, the lodge’s North End Pantry will continue to offer free food, clothing, and sanitary goods to all, no questions asked. The Odd Fellows estimate at least 60 weekly pantry visitors and hope to serve more as the lodge continues to grow.

Kensington says these kinds of services are sorely needed in the New North End.

“This side of town needs a facility that someone can hire for a wedding, that somebody could have an anniversary at,” Kensington said.

The Odd Fellows say they’re always welcoming new members and meet every first and third Tuesday of the month.

