Pawlet asks judge to extend arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Pawlet is asking a judge to extend an arrest warrant for the owner of a controversial shooting range.

Pawlet wanted police to arrest Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, over his failure to remove unpermitted structures from his West Pawlet paramilitary training camp. That has not happened and the 60-day arrest warrant expired.

Banyai, who said he was in compliance with the order, appealed the arrest warrant to the Supreme Court.

Monday morning, in environmental court, a judge said the Supreme Court now has jurisdiction.

The lawyer for Pawlet, Merrill Bent, contends the lower court does have jurisdiction, and adds that this case has dragged on for years.

“It’s particularly important to do so in this case your honor. The name of the game to date has been delay, delay, delay. If past is prelude, which I think the parties and the court can assume is the case at this point, the gamesmanship will continue as long as the court permits it to,” Bent said.

The judge gave the town of Pawlet and Banyai until Thursday to come up with an agreement.

