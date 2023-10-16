How to help
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery

Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Montpelier quick stop.
Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Montpelier quick stop.(Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Montpelier quick stop.

Korey Dalley, 29, of Barre, was arrested Sunday.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dalley entered the Mobil station at the intersection of Main and Berlin streets, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash and other items.

He fled the scene and was not identified until police got a call from someone who identified Dalley as the man pictured in surveillance photos police released.

Officers found him at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dalley is being held without bail and is due in court in Washington County Monday afternoon.

