Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom

WHEELOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in two days in the Northeast Kingdom. The first death was discovered Saturday night in Newport Town. The second came early Monday morning about 30 miles south in the town of Wheelock.

Vermont State Police held a news briefing on both cases Monday afternoon. Investigators did not release much information about either case and they do not have any suspects at this point. But they said they do not believe the deaths are related to each other, or to the recent homicide in Castleton.

The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home on Route 16 at about 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim died from gunshot wounds but they have not released his name while they await autopsy results.

At this point, police say they have few leads in the case and they are asking for the public’s help.

“We certainly do need help from the public and families and friends of victims. So, everyone’s got to take care of themselves and take care of their neighbors, as well,” Vt. State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said.

Despite not having a suspect, police are not warning of a dangerous person on the loose, but they urge people in Wheelock to be vigilant.

They’re asking anyone with security systems or game cameras showing Route 16 and neighboring roads in the area to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

State police also do not have any suspects in the Newport homicide, but in that case, they do believe it was a targeted killing and could be drug-related.

“No evidence has positively given us that answer yet but that is a suspicion for that type of case,” Trudeau said.

Police have yet to identify the victim and haven’t taken a suspect into custody.

The house on Farrar Road where the shooting took place was quiet Monday afternoon with only a few passing cars and a state trooper parked outside.

Locals told WCAX News the home is usually bustling with frequent visitors parking along the road and bugging neighbors in recent months.

Farrar Road resident Kassie Ferguson said she doesn’t feel safe with the killer on the loose.

“It’s scary, you know? I have four kids, one who is severely disabled, and we want to make sure our kids are safe,” Ferguson said.

While neighbors are locking their doors -- state troopers are guarding the home while the scene continues to be processed.

Police say the victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy. Trudeau said police are speaking with the medical examiner’s office and hope to release the victim’s name and cause of death at Monday night.

These two latest homicides bring the total number in Vermont for 2023 to 17. That is still short of last year’s 25 homicides, but that was one of the highest totals on record in Vermont. The year before that there were only nine, and in 2020 the total was 14, which is the average over the last decade.

