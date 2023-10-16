How to help
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WHEELOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock.

Vermont State Police say a call came in at about 6 a.m. Monday reporting that a man had been shot at a property on Route 16 in Wheelock.

Responding troopers and rescue crews found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is still in its earliest stages, but they believe this was an isolated incident. They say no one is in custody.

Police say the victim’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. They are not yet releasing the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

