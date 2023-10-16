Sterling Market won’t return to Johnson but another grocer might replace it

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Johnson’s only supermarket, the Sterling Market, will not be returning after it was damaged by flooding over the summer, but another grocer might replace it.

Pomerleau Real Estate initially said the Sterling Market would return to Johnson back in August. But President Ernie Pomerleau confirmed to WCAX News on Monday that the store will not reopen due to the future risk of flooding.

But Pomerleau says he’s not giving up. He says he knows how much having a supermarket in the area means to the community and he’s in talks to bring a new national grocer in to replace Sterling.

“We had a really good meeting. There’s nothing signed, sealed and delivered, but I was extremely pleased that we have another opportunity. Rather than putting Acme retail in there, put back a supermarket,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau and the potential new owner have already talked about flood mitigation tactics to help avoid future flooding. They are planning on putting a six-foot wall around the supermarket with floodgates to hold out high water.

Pomerleau says if he does not finalize terms with this grocer, he will still try to find another one.

Related Stories:

Plans in the works to reopen Johnson’s flood-damaged Sterling Market

Loss of grocery store leaves Johnson-area residents in limbo

Flooding in Johnson brings memories of Tropical Storm Irene for some

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.