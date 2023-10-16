How to help
Sterling Market won’t return to Johnson but another grocer might replace it

By Lucy Caile
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Johnson’s only supermarket, the Sterling Market, will not be returning after it was damaged by flooding over the summer, but another grocer might replace it.

Pomerleau Real Estate initially said the Sterling Market would return to Johnson back in August. But President Ernie Pomerleau confirmed to WCAX News on Monday that the store will not reopen due to the future risk of flooding.

But Pomerleau says he’s not giving up. He says he knows how much having a supermarket in the area means to the community and he’s in talks to bring a new national grocer in to replace Sterling.

“We had a really good meeting. There’s nothing signed, sealed and delivered, but I was extremely pleased that we have another opportunity. Rather than putting Acme retail in there, put back a supermarket,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau and the potential new owner have already talked about flood mitigation tactics to help avoid future flooding. They are planning on putting a six-foot wall around the supermarket with floodgates to hold out high water.

Pomerleau says if he does not finalize terms with this grocer, he will still try to find another one.

