UVM Health Network, UnitedHealthcare unable to reach renewal agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patients with one of the nation’s largest health care insurers won’t be able to continue to get covered care at the University of Vermont Health Network after next spring.

Monday, the UVM Health Network said despite more than a year of negotiations, they weren’t able to reach a long-term contract with UnitedHealthcare.

UVM says it’s because reimbursement rates for care were going to remain unchanged.

They’re advising people on UnitedHealthcare’s commercial plans to find alternative coverage during open enrollment because they won’t be considered an “in-network” provider starting on March 1, 2024.

The UVM Health Network says people on UnitedHealthcare’s Medicaid and Medicare contracts are not affected by this.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.