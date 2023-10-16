How to help
VA study shows effect of COVID-19 on veterans with other diseases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Data discoveries at the white river junction VA to better understand pandemic losses.

The VA in White River lead a team of researchers to analyze data from almost 6 million veterans before and after the pandemic to understand pandemic death rates.

This data used individual level data for its research as opposed to other studies on the topic which used aggregate data. The study found that patients with dementia showed the highest mortality rates and people with diabetes were strongly impacted as well.

They also found that fully vaccinated people did not experience higher mortality, indicating the efficacy of the vaccine.

