How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

Vermont's minimum wage is set to increase in just over two months. - File photo
Vermont's minimum wage is set to increase in just over two months. - File photo(AP)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage is set to increase in just over two months.

Right now, the minimum wage stands at $13.18 an hour. On Jan. 1, 2024, it will rise to $13.67.

So who’s getting a pay bump? I found that the state doesn’t keep data on employers’ wage data. But anecdotally, experts say few businesses are offering minimum wage. Economists say that’s because we have a tight labor market. There are about 18,000 open jobs and only about 3,000 people claiming unemployment benefits.

For many years, our minimum wage has been tied to the rate of inflation. And at times, lawmakers have set minimum wage benchmarks by state law.

For years, lawmakers at the Statehouse have been mulling whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

I asked economists at the Vermont Department of Labor if a boosted minimum wage would make a difference.

“Unfortunately, while you can legislate and mandate an hourly rate of pay, you can not make sure that person is actually getting an earnings increase,” said Mat Barewicz of the Vermont Labor Department.

Especially, he says, when inflation is still lingering at 3.7%. And that means that Vermonters have less buying power.

Barowicz adds that the new minimum wage rolls into effect on Jan. 1, and if you’re making less than that at your job, you should report it to the Labor Department.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town. - File photo
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
4 male suspects caught on camera at a Burlington convenience store
Police looking for four suspects involved in string of car thefts
Two sent to the hospital following house fire
A week after the fatal shooting of a Castleton woman on a local trail, authorities say they are...
Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting

Latest News

Patients with one of the nation’s largest health care insurers won’t be able to continue to get...
UVM Health Network, UnitedHealthcare unable to reach renewal agreement
A new art installation has opened up in the Olympic Center in Lake Placid that showcases an...
New Olympian-inspired art exhibit opens in Lake Placid
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Pawlet asks judge to extend arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner
Patients with one of the nation's largest health care insurers won't be able to continue to get...
UVM Health Network, UnitedHealthcare unable to reach renewal agreement