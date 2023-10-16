Vermont minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage is set to increase in just over two months.

Right now, the minimum wage stands at $13.18 an hour. On Jan. 1, 2024, it will rise to $13.67.

So who’s getting a pay bump? I found that the state doesn’t keep data on employers’ wage data. But anecdotally, experts say few businesses are offering minimum wage. Economists say that’s because we have a tight labor market. There are about 18,000 open jobs and only about 3,000 people claiming unemployment benefits.

For many years, our minimum wage has been tied to the rate of inflation. And at times, lawmakers have set minimum wage benchmarks by state law.

For years, lawmakers at the Statehouse have been mulling whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

I asked economists at the Vermont Department of Labor if a boosted minimum wage would make a difference.

“Unfortunately, while you can legislate and mandate an hourly rate of pay, you can not make sure that person is actually getting an earnings increase,” said Mat Barewicz of the Vermont Labor Department.

Especially, he says, when inflation is still lingering at 3.7%. And that means that Vermonters have less buying power.

Barowicz adds that the new minimum wage rolls into effect on Jan. 1, and if you’re making less than that at your job, you should report it to the Labor Department.

