Vermont officials work to preserve archival film

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Secretary of State and the State Archivist are collaborating on an event to highlight the importance of records.

Today from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, experts are holding a workshop on preserving film, including set-up and rewind demonstrations.

If you cant make today’s event, there is a virtual seminar tomorrow from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom, and a home movie day on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Albany Town Hall where experts can check the condition of your families memories on film.

You can RSVP for these events by emailing the Vermont Secretary of State office at sos.vhrp@vermont.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.