BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We are waking up to a few showers this Monday morning, with even some wintery mix in the upper elevations. Most of the scattered shower activity will be around this morning, with drier conditions for this afternoon. Daytime highs, once again, are not changing, with most in the low to mid-50s. You may notice some breezy conditions with wind from the south and west. We are mainly dry this afternoon and tonight, but a spot shower here and there cannot be ruled out as overnight lows fall back into the 40s.

As we head through midweek, the trend will be for sunnier and warmer weather. Tuesday still features a good amount of cloud cover and the chance for a spot shower with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Wednesday, we’ll begin to see the cloud cover slowly break apart with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Finally, Thursday looks to feature more meaningful sunshine with mainly sunny skies overhead and temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Another system will start approaching us on Friday, increasing clouds and showers by the afternoon. A steadier rain is likely Friday night and Saturday, with a good soaking looking possible at this point, but we are still a ways out. Sunday will be raw, with showers continuing, possibly mixed with snow in the mountains.

Have a great week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.