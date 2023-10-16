BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -There certainly have not been any surprises in the weather lately, and that is because we have been stuck in the same, old, slow-moving low pressure weather system for over a week now. And we are not quite done yet. There will still be a lot more clouds with the chance for a few, isolated showers through Tuesday. There will finally be more breaks of sunshine on Wednesday as an area of high pressure finally builds in behind the departing “slow low.”

Thursday will be the day to get outside and enjoy some of the last gasps of fall foliage, which is still at peak in the valleys and our southern counties. But take it all in on Thursday, because things will be changing again heading into the weekend.

A fairly strong storm system will be approaching from the west on Friday, increasing the clouds with a chance for showers later in the day. It will become breezy out of the south as that system approaches. A lot of those pretty leaves will be getting blown off of the trees. And then, as we get into the weekend, the main brunt of that storm system will be on top of us on Saturday with some pretty hefty rain, which will bring down even more leaves. An inch or two of rain is possible, and maybe even more. Showers will linger through Sunday and into Monday of next week.

At this point, no flooding problems are anticipated, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that weekend system, and we will be keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.