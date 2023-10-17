How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Are Vt. teen drivers getting more careless?

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National Teen Drivers Safety Week and officials say it’s a good reminder to talk with your younger driver about the rules of the road. It comes as the percentage of crashes that involve younger teens has ticked up as well as concerns that new drivers are skipping the traditional driver’s ed class.

The 802 Driving School in Richmond has been around for more than 20 years and driving instructor Joswph Barch says he’s seeing fewer kids enter the classroom during that time.

“One -- some of them don’t necessarily want to go through graduated driver licensing laws, where they have restrictions on their junior operating license. Some of them just don’t have the interest,” Barch said

In Vermont, junior operators are limited to who they can have in the car, with steep penalties if they get pulled over. Barch believes there may be a correlation between crashes and fewer younger drivers going through driver’s ed. “They’re not getting that type of training. After a couple of years, their confidence builds up and they start to develop a little bit of carelessness,” he said.

The Vermont DMV’s Bill Jenkins says with an increasing number of drivers forgoing driver’s ed and taking the exam when they turn 18, DMV officials have informally discussed upping that age requirement. “There’s been discussion that maybe we should try and push that age out a little bit further, you know, nothing official. But we have had discussions about would it make sense to push that age up until you know, mid-20s or something like that,” he said.

Barch says despite the age of drivers, the habits of people on the road have changed, making education even more important.

“Whether it’s because of COVID, whether it’s because of societal influences, we are just not sharing the road with people very well. People are more aggressive. People are just more egocentric about the space around them,” he said.

Related Stories:

Impact of cannabis use behind the wheel raising concerns in Vermont

Distracted driving in wake of increased number of fatal crashes in 2022

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York
A trial run for a solution aimed at stopping trucks from getting stuck on the Notch Road will...
Plan pitched to stop stuck trucks on Notch Road

Latest News

A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Students and alumni weigh in on the proposed new name for the consolidated entity of the...
VSCS officials reject call to eliminate chancellor position
File photo
Vt. Law School offering animal advocacy fellowships
Darren Perron spoke with the school's Delcianna Winders about the growing interest in animal...
Vt. Law School offering animal advocacy fellowships
File photo
Reopening of Montpelier post office remains uncertain