Are Vt. teen drivers getting more careless?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National Teen Drivers Safety Week and officials say it’s a good reminder to talk with your younger driver about the rules of the road. It comes as the percentage of crashes that involve younger teens has ticked up as well as concerns that new drivers are skipping the traditional driver’s ed class.

The 802 Driving School in Richmond has been around for more than 20 years and driving instructor Joswph Barch says he’s seeing fewer kids enter the classroom during that time.

“One -- some of them don’t necessarily want to go through graduated driver licensing laws, where they have restrictions on their junior operating license. Some of them just don’t have the interest,” Barch said

In Vermont, junior operators are limited to who they can have in the car, with steep penalties if they get pulled over. Barch believes there may be a correlation between crashes and fewer younger drivers going through driver’s ed. “They’re not getting that type of training. After a couple of years, their confidence builds up and they start to develop a little bit of carelessness,” he said.

The Vermont DMV’s Bill Jenkins says with an increasing number of drivers forgoing driver’s ed and taking the exam when they turn 18, DMV officials have informally discussed upping that age requirement. “There’s been discussion that maybe we should try and push that age out a little bit further, you know, nothing official. But we have had discussions about would it make sense to push that age up until you know, mid-20s or something like that,” he said.

Barch says despite the age of drivers, the habits of people on the road have changed, making education even more important.

“Whether it’s because of COVID, whether it’s because of societal influences, we are just not sharing the road with people very well. People are more aggressive. People are just more egocentric about the space around them,” he said.

