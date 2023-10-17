Beloved member of St. Michael’s College community dies

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A beloved member of the St. Michael’s College community has died.

Donald “Pappy” Sutton was a founding member of the St. Mike’s fire and rescue squad in 1969 after the death of a student on campus, and he was the chief from then until his retirement in 1993.

WCAX News featured Sutton as a Super Senior in 2017 when he was volunteering at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in his retirement. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a camp for kids with cancer.

Sutton died Saturday. He was 95.

Related Stories:

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

Super Senior: Don Sutton

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.