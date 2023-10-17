How to help
Bennington Police investigate multiple cases of vandalism

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Bennington are investigating multiple vandalism complaints after graffiti is found in the downtown.

Officers say they got a call Saturday morning that graffiti was found on the pavement of the Rail Trail. And nearby, more cases of vandalism at Rotary Park, Pocket Park and on the back of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union building.

The town is working on getting it cleaned up, and Bennington Police are now investigating.

