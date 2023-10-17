How to help
Essex Junction residents asked to weigh in on strategic vision

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Talks of merger or separation went on for years between Essex and Essex Junction. Following last year’s vote to separate, Essex Junction officials are charting their course for the future with a community-wide survey and strategic action plan.

A year after separation, the future of Essex Junction is up for discussion.

“I think because we just became a city, we should be careful moving forward. Really be thoughtful about what people want,” said Erna Deutsch, who has been living in Vermont’s newest city for only about a year but says she has some ideas on its proposed five-year plan. “I kind of like it the way it is. It’s been growing with new coffee shops and things -- which is fun. I hope that we can preserve the green here. As more and more buildings are going up, I see trees being taken down.”

Others are less sure about any changes. “I think it’s pretty good the way it is. It’s a small town, people are friendly, neighbors are always willing to help people,” said local resident Ann Gray.

The city is looking to create a vision for the whole community and officials are hoping the public has some good input. “The community has been pretty focused on this discussion of merger or separation for quite some time. There’s a lot of other work that the community wants to do. It’s a really helpful tool to help the department heads and the council. Set a budget, each year based on those desired actions,” said Essex Junction City Manager Regina Mahony.

The city has a few things on its agenda already, including renovations to the Amtrak station, improving Main Street Park, and grants for more housing.

The process to get public feedback from residents should go all the way until February.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

