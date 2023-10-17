First case of Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A disease that targets ornamental beech trees has been found in Vermont for the first time. State forest officials say they got a report of possible beech leaf disease in Vernon. Lab tests confirmed the disease, which is caused by an invasive nematode or roundworm that’s native to Japan.

In early stages of infection, beech leaves begin to develop a thick striping pattern between leaf veins, which can sometimes coincide with yellowing.

Officials say it’s unknown how the disease is spread, or how the pest that causes it can be managed, and there is no known cure.

The state says it will continue to monitor the rest of the year, into the next growing season.

