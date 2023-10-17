How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

First case of Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A disease that targets ornamental beech trees has been found in Vermont for the first time. State forest officials say they got a report of possible beech leaf disease in Vernon. Lab tests confirmed the disease, which is caused by an invasive nematode or roundworm that’s native to Japan.

In early stages of infection, beech leaves begin to develop a thick striping pattern between leaf veins, which can sometimes coincide with yellowing.

Officials say it’s unknown how the disease is spread, or how the pest that causes it can be managed, and there is no known cure.

The state says it will continue to monitor the rest of the year, into the next growing season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Montpelier quick stop.
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town. - File photo
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York

Latest News

File Photo
Bennington Police investigate multiple cases of vandalism
A disease that targets ornamental beech trees has been found in Vermont for the first time.
First case of Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Vermont
Police in Bennington are investigating multiple vandalism complaints after graffiti is found in...
Bennington Police investigate multiple cases of vandalism
A trial run solution to stuck trucks in “The Notch” will begin in the spring. Vermont’s Agency...
Plan pitched to stop trucks from getting stuck in “The Notch”