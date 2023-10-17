How to help
Hochul visiting Israel on a ‘solidarity mission’

N.Y. Gov Kathy Hochul/File
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The governor of New York announced she will travel to Israel on Tuesday for a “solidarity mission” with the nation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said in a written statement Monday evening that she plans to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities devastated after the unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns on Oct. 7,

“During these difficult times, it’s more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel,” said Hochul, pledging New York “will show the world that we stand with Israel – today, tomorrow and forever.”

Hochul’s announced trip comes as President Joe Biden plans to travel to Israel and on to Jordan Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership, as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

New York has the largest percentage of Jews among all the U.S. states; it was home to 21% of the nation’s 7.6 million Jewish people as of 2020, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

