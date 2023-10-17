Kuster: Rep. Jordan ‘a threat to democracy’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region our speaking out about a scheduled vote in the House Tuesday afternoon on the GOP’s top pick to be House speaker.

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster joined other lawmakers to discuss their plans ahead of the expected vote for Rep. Jim Jordan. Republicans are trying to elect Jordan as the new House speaker, elevating a chief ally of Donald Trump to a center-seat of U.S. power and showing just how far the hard-right flank has moved into the GOP mainstream.

Kuster says Democrats remain united in backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the role. She says Republicans are focused on infighting, democrats have stepped up to govern. “I think the message is very clear to voters across America, that Jim Jordan is the face of the Republican party and he’s a threat to our Democracy. He tried to overturn the election. He stands firmly behind the organizing of January 6th,” Kuster said.

The future speaker needs at least 217 votes before they can be declared the winner.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.