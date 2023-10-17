Morristown cop cleared in April shooting incident

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have cleared a Morristown police officer of any wrongdoing following a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in April.

Officials say Officer Brian Tomlinson was responding to an alleged hostage situation and was met by Henry Lovell, who was armed with a shotgun. Lovell allegedly ignored commands to drop the gun and continued to walk toward the officer. As Tomlinson got to cover, police say Lovell shot at him from about 50 to 61 feet away -- about the length of a semi-truck and trailer. Tomlinson returned gunfire, leading Lovell to flee, eventually leading police on a three-day manhunt.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Tuesday announced the conclusions of their independent reviews.

