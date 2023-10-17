How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Municipal wastewater pipes undergo post-flooding inspections

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new statewide initiative underway to unclog wastewater pipes from flood debris.

Michelle Kolb peers over an open manhole at the rushing water below. As a supervisor in the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s wastewater program, Kolb is spearheading a new project to assess wastewater systems for flood damage.

“We kind of wanted to take a look at everything as soon as we could after the flood and just kind of get a sense of if there’s any damage to avoid any potential incidents that would affect water quality in the future,” she said.

Kolb says the project targets communities hit hard by the flooding with few resources to assess damage on their own. The state has allocated $500,000 to the project, hiring a contractor and crew from Plattsburgh to do the inspections.

Barre is the fourth community to undergo an inspection. City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says inspection findings could go a long way in the recovery process. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to find some areas of damage that we can claim for FEMA reimbursement and improve our infrastructure in the process,” he said.

Inspections are fairly straightforward: Contractors snake a camera down into sewage pipes to search for debris and then they flush it down the pipes where it is sucked out by a vacuum truck. Contractors start by assessing pipes on the outskirts of the city before making their way to the treatment plant.

Kolb says findings have varied from site to site but they’ve pinpointed issues with every system that needs addressing. Aside from providing proof of flood damage for FEMA, the inspections also create a digital map of wastewater pipes.

Barre Director of Public Works Brian Baker says going digital would make typical pipe maintenance flow more smoothly. “The goal would be that the guys would either have a tablet or they can pull this information up on their smartphone and they would have instant access to wherever they are,” he said.

Barre’s inspection is expected to last around eight days. Contractors will hit Barton and Ludlow next, with the goal of inspecting 10 communities by November.

Related Stories:

Montpelier wastewater plant among those struggling with flood debris

Johnson weighs pricey options for flood-damaged treatment plant

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York
A trial run for a solution aimed at stopping trucks from getting stuck on the Notch Road will...
Plan pitched to stop stuck trucks on Notch Road

Latest News

File photo
Tech Jam returns this weekend
Vermont Tech Jam
Tech Jam returns this weekend
Surveillance photo
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Essex Junction
Essex Junction residents asked to weigh in on strategic vision