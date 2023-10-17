Municipal wastewater pipes undergo post-flooding inspections

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new statewide initiative underway to unclog wastewater pipes from flood debris.

Michelle Kolb peers over an open manhole at the rushing water below. As a supervisor in the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s wastewater program, Kolb is spearheading a new project to assess wastewater systems for flood damage.

“We kind of wanted to take a look at everything as soon as we could after the flood and just kind of get a sense of if there’s any damage to avoid any potential incidents that would affect water quality in the future,” she said.

Kolb says the project targets communities hit hard by the flooding with few resources to assess damage on their own. The state has allocated $500,000 to the project, hiring a contractor and crew from Plattsburgh to do the inspections.

Barre is the fourth community to undergo an inspection. City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says inspection findings could go a long way in the recovery process. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to find some areas of damage that we can claim for FEMA reimbursement and improve our infrastructure in the process,” he said.

Inspections are fairly straightforward: Contractors snake a camera down into sewage pipes to search for debris and then they flush it down the pipes where it is sucked out by a vacuum truck. Contractors start by assessing pipes on the outskirts of the city before making their way to the treatment plant.

Kolb says findings have varied from site to site but they’ve pinpointed issues with every system that needs addressing. Aside from providing proof of flood damage for FEMA, the inspections also create a digital map of wastewater pipes.

Barre Director of Public Works Brian Baker says going digital would make typical pipe maintenance flow more smoothly. “The goal would be that the guys would either have a tablet or they can pull this information up on their smartphone and they would have instant access to wherever they are,” he said.

Barre’s inspection is expected to last around eight days. Contractors will hit Barton and Ludlow next, with the goal of inspecting 10 communities by November.

