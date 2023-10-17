North country Congresswoman Stefanik nominates Jordan for House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik formally nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R. - OH) as the next speaker of the House on Tuesday.

Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, called Jordan a “patriot” who is “strategic, scrappy, tough, and principled.”

Jordan has been a top ally of Donald Trump, particularly during the January 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s backers who were trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.

After two weeks of angry Republican infighting since the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, the House vote has become a showdown for the gavel.

At least a handful of holdout Republicans are refusing to give Jordan their votes, viewing the Ohio Republican as too extreme for the powerful position of House speaker, second in line to the presidency.

Below are Stefanik’s full remarks during Jordan’s nomination:

“Mr. Speaker Pro Tempore, Madam Clerk, colleagues, on behalf of the House Republican Conference, I rise today to nominate the gentleman from Ohio, Jim Jordan, as Speaker of the People’s House.

We are at a time of great crisis across America, a time of historic challenges in this very Chamber, and a time when heinous acts of terror and evil have been committed against our great ally Israel.

As this body convenes for the sacred responsibility to elect the next Speaker of the People’s House, I am reminded of The Book of Esther: ‘for such a time as this.’ Jim Jordan will be America’s Speaker ‘for such a time as this.’

A time when hardworking American families are struggling under the vice of inflation - not able to afford groceries, heat, or gas because of the trillions and trillions of dollars of reckless spending by failed Far Left government.

A time when millions are being illegally trafficked and smuggled across our Southern and Northern borders due to the catastrophic and inhumane wide open borders of Joe Biden. A time when violent crime is skyrocketing across America, destroying our great cities, suburbs, and small towns. Where people no longer feel safe in their homes or in their communities.

A time when American energy production has been crushed by Joe Biden’s radical, failed Far Left policies causing seniors, farmers, and families to pay more at the pump and struggle with skyrocketing utility bills. A time when the federal government is weaponized against We The People, who they are supposed to serve, stripping us of our God-given Constitutional rights and wrongfully targeting conservatives, Catholics, and even parents at school board meetings.

And a time when the people of our closest and most precious ally, Israel, suffered the bloodiest day since the Holocaust. With acts of inhumane evil committed by Hamas terrorists backed by Iran - grotesque atrocities - the beheadings of babies, rapes, kidnappings, and slaughter of women, children, and the elderly, and Israelis and Americans taken hostage. We are here in this very Chamber for such a time as this. Jim Jordan will be We The People’s Speaker ‘for such a time as this.

Our friend and colleague Jim Jordan is a patriot. He is an America First warrior who wins the toughest of fights - going after corruption and delivering accountability at the highest levels of government on behalf of We The People. Jim is the voice of the American people who have felt voiceless for far too long. Whether as Judiciary Chair, conservative leader, or representative for his constituents in West Central Ohio. Whether on the wrestling mat or in the committee room, Jim Jordan is strategic, scrappy, tough, and principled. He is a mentor, a worker, and above all - he is a fighter. And the American people know, we know, that Jim Jordan is a winner on behalf of the American people.

Almost ten years ago, many of us sat with our colleague Jim Jordan in this very chamber when Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered his historic joint address - which some of our colleagues across the aisle shamefully boycotted. Bibi pointed out that in this very chamber, we serve under the watchful gaze of Moses. He said quote, ‘Overlooking all of us in this chamber is the image of Moses. And before the people of Israel entered the land of Israel, Moses gave us a message that has steeled our resolve for thousands of years. ‘Be strong and resolute, neither fear nor dread them.’ He went on to say, ‘My friends, may Israel and America always stand together, strong and resolute. May we neither fear nor dread the challenges ahead. May we face the future with confidence, strength, and hope.’

On behalf of the American people, let’s face the future with confidence, strength, and hope. Let’s elect Jim Jordan our Speaker of the People’s House - ‘for such a time as this.”’

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.