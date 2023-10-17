How to help
NY authorities to provide update on 21 year-old Franklin County cold case

Marie Fleury
Marie Fleury(Photo provided)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The family of a Franklin County, New York, woman murdered 21 years ago has increased the reward for information leading to her killer.

Sixty-four-year-old Marie Fleury was found dead in her Westville home on October 17, 2002, and the cold case remains unsolved.

Every October, the community gathers to get an update from police and prosecutors about the case. This year, Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford says the state police’s newly formed cold case unit has provided her and the lead investigator on the case with a new report that could one day crack the case. “I do believe they will be speaking on different advances in possible DNA technology. So, I am super excited to have the report, and having read it, I think it is going to be very helpful for law enforcement and myself for solving this case,” she said.

Fleury’s family has increased the reward to $36,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Fleury’s killer.

The community meeting is happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the former Our Lady of Fatima Church at 4326 Route 37 in Westville.

