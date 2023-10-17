Plan pitched to stop trucks from getting stuck in “The Notch”

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A trial run solution to stuck trucks in “The Notch” will begin in the spring. Vermont’s Agency of Transportation will install a set of chicanes, or artificial barriers, to narrow the road at each side of Route 108 between Stowe Mountain Resort, and Smuggler’s Notch Resort.

The development was first reported by the newspaper, The News and Citizen.

VTrans officials say the goal is to mimic the same scenario at the top of the notch where trucks get stuck. The barriers will allow trucks that do end up getting stuck between the barriers, to turn around at the bottom of the mountain, rather than the top where traffic builds.

“It will have the opportunity to back its way out so it doesn’t get stuck up in the notch and essentially block traffic. Because when you have a tractor trailer stuck up there is blocks both lanes very very frustrating for a lot of people,” said Todd Sears of Vermont’s Agency of Transportation.

The barriers would only be a temporary fix. Officials plan to leave them up for a couple seasons to collect data, and then will decide if they want to make it a more permanent solution. Though the notch is still open VTrans officials say there has been a 40% decrease in the number of stuck trucks in the past 5 years, averaging 5 per year.

