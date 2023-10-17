How to help
Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Wheelock

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WHEELOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Wheelock.

Vermont State Police say Gunnar Watson, 27, was found dead in his home on Route 16 Monday at about 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say Watson died from a gunshot wound to the torso and they’re calling it a homicide.

No suspects are in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

The Wheelock case is one of two shooting deaths state police are currently investigating in the Northeast Kingdom.

The other homicide was in Newport Town on Saturday night. Police identified the victim in that case as Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut.

Investigators said Monday they do not believe the two cases are related.

