Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman has died after being struck by a truck Saturday in Rutland.

Police say Christy Clark, 38, was crossing Woodstock Avenue in front of the Walgreens when she was hit by the truck turning from Main Street. Clark died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as Derek Wood, 36.

Police say Clark was not in a designated crosswalk. The investigation continues and there have been no charges filed yet.

