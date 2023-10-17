Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the person who stole a Vermont State Police cruiser and took a patrol rifle from inside the vehicle.

State police say the cruiser was stolen from outside a home in Rutland City Tuesday sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m.

The stolen cruiser was later found elsewhere in the city, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle had been forcibly removed.

Troopers released a surveillance photo of the suspect carrying the rifle. Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the cruiser theft.

