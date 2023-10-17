Quirky, cat-themed vintage shop in Winooski set to close

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - An eclectic business in Winooski is closing after two years.

Catland Vintage co-owner Jaye MacAskill is saying goodbye to this chapter in her life as she is getting ready to move back to Canada with her family.

The store is closing on Sunday at 3 p.m., but MacAskill is willing to stay as long as people are coming and taking the cat antiques home.

She says she will find a place for whatever is left, whether it’s donating the items or keeping some for herself.

Overall, MacAskill says the store was loved by the community.

“It was so wonderful having so much support from the local community and from wider afield. It just-- I’ve felt so loved and appreciated the whole time we’ve been here,” she said.

MacAskill says she doesn’t have plans to open Catland Vintage in Canada, but she says another business may be coming to fill the empty space in Winooski. Although she can’t say what just yet, she says it’s very different from her business.

