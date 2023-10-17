How to help
Reopening of Montpelier post office remains uncertain

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over three months after floodwaters swept through downtown Montpelier inundating businesses and homes, the federal building -- which includes the post office -- remains closed, with no immediate plans for reopening.

“Well, it’s an inconvenience,” said Ethan Parke, a local resident.

Montpelier residents have been getting their mail at a mobile location in a parking lot almost three miles away on River Street. Sending packages requires getting in the car and going to a nearby post office like East Montpelier.

“I normally pick up the mail multiple times a week. If I pick it up once a week, I’m lucky,” said Victoria Rhodin of Montpelier.

“It has not been an inconvenience for me,” said Amy Miller of Middlesex.

City leaders say they are hearing complaints from residents about the inconvenience and questions about what’s next for the federal building. “I think it’s not so much that it’s out now, it’s the uncertainty about what the long-term future is,” said Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser.

The federal General Services Administration says that work to repair the building with take until late next year. In the meantime, postal officials say they are looking to get back into a retail location soon. “We are not looking at this as a permanent relocation at this time. Again, that’s out of our hand what they decide to do with the building if they don’t reopen it,” said Steve Doherty, a USPS spokesman.

Until then, area residents have to take extra steps when it comes to mail. Seems like an institution that every town, especially a town of this size, should have -- pretty basic.

With the reopening of the Cambridge post office earlier this week, Johnson and Montpelier are the only remaining post offices in temporary locations out of the six impacted by flooding.

Related Story:

Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission

