Rural Vermont schools fund school renovation projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont school buildings are outdated and in need of upgrades. The state stopped funding construction projects in 2007, so schools are left to figure out different ways to get their buildings up to snuff.

Franklin Central School is home to 146 students in rural northwestern Vermont, and district leaders say it’s been a tight squeeze since the day the doors opened.

“They are all tucked right in there tightly, and there is no space for preschool. They share that room with music class,” said Missisquoi Valley Supervisory Union Superintendent Julie Regimbal.

The building was constructed in 1992, when the largest influx was 24 preschool students per year. The district is using 4.1 million of their 7.9 million federal pandemic funds to upgrade the building.

They’re adding 6,000 square feet of new space and renovating an additional 2,000. The goal is to meet the basic needs of students who could benefit from some legroom, especially after the pandemic.

“This will allow for a dedicated preschool service classroom. We wanted more options for OT, PT, and Psychological Services, but having preschool have its own dedicated space supports our youngest, more vulnerable students,” said Regimbal.

Regimbal says adding space for psychological services will be especially helpful for kids who are struggling, noting oftentimes students received support in one room, separated by dividers. The project will be completed by next fall.

Meanwhile, in northeastern Vermont, leaders say the 30-year-old Coventry Village school is bursting at its seams too.

Sarah Bathalon of the school board says the school currently has 137 students, but held 150 at its peak.

“We need more one-on-one spaces, individual speech rooms, and special ed rooms. The ways we’ve taught have changed from 30 years ago,” said Bathalon.

The middle schoolers have been learning in these external modular classrooms on the property to let the building breathe. The community passed a $3.2 million bond in 2022 allowing for infrastructure expansion to house the middle schoolers. That project is underway right now and is expected to be completed in January.

“The expansion project will hold our middle school, and we have an enrichment coordinator who will have her own room. It’s pretty awesome because she has been working from room to room,” said Bathalon.

Both schools were built after the PCB cutoff in 1980, so they aren’t being tested.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.