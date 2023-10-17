How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple. (KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture.

“They start off white and normal and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” said Charlese Butler, spokesperson for the City of Temple.

She said the city inspected streetlights in the area last week and found 11 lights were purple.

Other purple lights can be found throughout central Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports 48 lights are currently affected by the LED defect in the Waco District, which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties.

Butler said the city has not found that the lights have impacted drivers.

DOT said while the lights are not standard, they have not been hazardous to drivers.

Butler said the city is expecting to see more lights turn purple throughout the area.

“We will probably see more changes in those lights because that has happened with most of them,” she said. “It’s likely to see a significant amount changing in the future.”

DOT and Temple are trying to get rid of the lights.

A department spokesperson said the lights are under warranty, and they are working with the manufacturer.

Butler said Temple is aiming to replace the lights by next year.

“We are changing those lights out now as we see them,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York
A trial run for a solution aimed at stopping trucks from getting stuck on the Notch Road will...
Plan pitched to stop stuck trucks on Notch Road

Latest News

Cat
Quirky, cat-themed vintage shop in Winooski set to close
File photo
VELCO says GMP resiliency plan will boost renewables
Rep. Jim Jordan
Kuster: Rep. Jordan 'a threat to democracy'
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show