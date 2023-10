Taking a look at flood recovery funds received so far

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ninety days after flooding required a major disaster declaration in Vermont, FEMA says more than 78.3 million dollars in aid has been given out for recovery efforts.

More than $21.7 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants has been awarded, and 33.1 million in FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program have been paid out.

The SBA has also approved more than 23.6 million dollars in 495 long-term disaster loans.

FEMA says there have been 3,714 visitors to its disaster centers.

