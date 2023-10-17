Tech Jam returns this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Tech Jam is back Saturday.

The event is organized by Seven Days and showcases some of Vermont’s most innovative companies. The event attracts hundreds of job seekers, career changers, tech professionals, college students, enthusiasts, and anyone eager to learn from and connect with Vermont companies.

This year’s keynote presentation tackles the question of whether Vermonters go for lab-grown meat. Dr. Rachael Floreani and Irfan Tahir, two Vermont-based pioneers in the rapidly evolving field of cellular agriculture, explore the topic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Cathy Resmer about this year’s event.

