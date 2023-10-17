VELCO says GMP resiliency plan will boost renewables

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Operators of Vermont’s electric grid say a proposal from Green Mountain Power to eliminate blackouts would be a boon for green energy in Vermont.

GMP last week unveiled a $1.5 billion proposal to reinforce and bury power lines, and install batteries in many homes, ending outages for all of its 270,000 customers by the year 2030.

The Vermont Electric Power Company owns and operates the Vermont grid, transmitting power from around New England to local utilities. Tom Dunn, Velco’s president and CEO, says storing energy would allow the state to better use renewable resources like solar and wind.

“If you’re buying power on the grid at peak, it’s the most expensive during that part of the day, and it’s a dirty mix of resources running at peak. So, by having batteries, you can save some money and have a cleaner mix of resources meeting your demand for electricity,” he said.

Dunn says VELCO has been doing similar resiliency work, replacing wooden poles with steel ones. He adds that fewer power outages would make for safer working conditions for line workers.

Related Stories:

Will GMP’s ambitious billion-dollar resiliency plan leave smaller utilities in the dust?

Green Mountain Power vows new plan will end outages

GMP gets greenlight to expand customer access to home battery backups

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.