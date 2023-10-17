How to help
Veterans take part in first-ever Buddy Check Week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the first annual Buddy Check Week.

The goal of buddy check week is for veterans to support and check in on each others mental health.

It was started by the Department of Veterans Affairs and includes programs to teach veterans to conduct peer wellness checks.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan helped to pass the bill which brings mental health experts, nonprofits, and the armed forces together to support veteran mental health.

