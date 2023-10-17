VSCS officials reject call to eliminate chancellor position

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Teachers and staff at Vermont State University want to axe the position of the Vermont State Colleges chancellor in a bid to cut costs for the beleaguered system.

AFT, the union representing faculty, says that since the merger of four state college campuses this summer, the chancellor’s position is moot.

The system is in the process of looking for a new chancellor after Sophie Zdatny announced she would be stepping down at the end of the year. The position provides leadership and administrative functions to VTSU and the Community College of Vermont. VTSU announced last month that David Bergh will take over as president next month after interim president Mike Smith steps down.

Smith last week unveiled a buyout plan for faculty aimed at keeping the cash-strapped university financially sustainable.

But the Vermont State Employees’ Association and the AFT say eliminating the position of chancellor could save $300,000 annually. “We think the explosion of high-paid, well-paid folks in the chancellor’s office and management -- further away from students -- is not what we need to do to attract students,” said VSEA’s Steve Howard.

Smith has said that they are planning to trim from the administration. That full plan is expected later this month.

VSCS Board Chair Eileen Dickinson Tuesday said in a statement they moving forward with filling Zdatny’s role. “This is vital work that will enable us to be a modern and relevant system of education that is also financially sustainable... All aspects of the system must transform and, as a board, we’re focused on tackling this work together,” she said.

She adds that faculty and staff will be part of the interview process for the new chancellor.

