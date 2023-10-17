How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. police officer won’t face charges in officer-involved shooting

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - No charges will be filed against a Morristown police officer in connection with a nonfatal officer-involved shooting last spring.

You may remember the video from inside the VFW of Henry Lovell struggling with another man over a gun that turned out to be jammed. The man took the gun away from him and Lovell fled, leading to a three-day-long manhunt.

Police say that was after Lovell allegedly kidnapped two people and then had a standoff with police.

That was where Morristown Police Ofc. Brian Tomlinson exchanged fire with Lovell.

Authorities say Lovell fired first and the officer acted in self-defense. Tuesday, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Grand Isle County State’s Attorney’s Office both said they would not prosecute the officer.

Related Stories:

EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt

Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges

Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody

Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach

Vt. State Police name officer involved in Morrisville shootout

Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town. - File photo
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Newport Town

Latest News

File photo
Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Rutland
File photo
Essex Junction residents asked to weigh in on strategic vision
Lawmakers from our region our speaking out about a scheduled vote in the House Tuesday...
Kuster: Rep. Jordan ‘a threat to democracy’
Police are asking the public for help identifying the person who stole a Vermont State Police...
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle