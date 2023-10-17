Vt. police officer won’t face charges in officer-involved shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - No charges will be filed against a Morristown police officer in connection with a nonfatal officer-involved shooting last spring.

You may remember the video from inside the VFW of Henry Lovell struggling with another man over a gun that turned out to be jammed. The man took the gun away from him and Lovell fled, leading to a three-day-long manhunt.

Police say that was after Lovell allegedly kidnapped two people and then had a standoff with police.

That was where Morristown Police Ofc. Brian Tomlinson exchanged fire with Lovell.

Authorities say Lovell fired first and the officer acted in self-defense. Tuesday, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Grand Isle County State’s Attorney’s Office both said they would not prosecute the officer.

