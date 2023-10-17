How to help
Wildlife Watch: Are spiny softshell turtles impacted by high water levels?

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Vermont wildlife officials continue their work to protect the population of spiny softshell turtles, there’s a new concern if climate change is impacting the threatened species.

Biologists say they have seen problems recently with the turtles’ ability to hatch and their response to environmental conditions. A recent study indicates it could have something to do with high water conditions.

