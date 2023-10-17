BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was yet another gray day as clouds maintained their grip on the area. If you’re hoping for some brighter skies, you’re in luck, although the reprieve from clouds won’t last long.

High pressure centered to our west will continue to move closer on Wednesday. As it does, drier air will begin to erode away the clouds, although stubborn low clouds may take most, if not all day to clear out in some areas. In the meantime, expect a mostly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the 40s. Most spots will start Wednesday in the low to mid 40s, with mid to upper 40s along Lake Champlain. There will likely be some areas of fog early Wednesday.

Breaks of sun will become more likely as the day goes on, and some areas could see a good amount of sunshine by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s to near 60.

Thursday will by far be the warmest and brightest day of the week with the most sun. There could be some areas of frost to start the day in the NEK and Adirondacks, but temperatures will be above normal by afternoon with some mid 60s in the valleys.

Clouds return by Friday ahead of our next low pressure system that will arrive just in time to give us another wet weekend. Rain looks like it will hold off until at least late Friday, and temperatures will remain mild through the end of the week. Saturday looks like the wettest day, and there will likely still be some showers around on Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler to end the weekend with blustery northwesterly winds. Cooler temperatures linger into the start of next week too.

-Jess Langlois

