By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Another day, and another day with more clouds. Mostly cloudy skies prevail for our Tuesday as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 50s. There could be a few spot showers in the upper elevations, but most will stay dry with a few pockets of sunshine here and there. Tonight, clouds stick around as overnight lows dip into the 40s.

Wednesday, we start to scour away at some of that cloud cover through the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. We lose more cloud cover on Thursday and gain a good amount of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies prevail for Thursday as temperatures climb into the low and mid-60s.

Thursday is really the only silver lining in the forecast. Clouds begin to return through Friday with the chance for a few afternoon rain showers. It will also become breezy out of the south as our next system approaches. The main brunt of that storm system will be on top of us on Saturday, with some pretty hefty rain at times. An inch or two of rain is possible, and even more for some. Showers will linger through Sunday and into the start of Monday.

At this point, no flooding problems are anticipated, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that weekend system, and we will be keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

