802 News Podcast: Madeleine at 90

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin hit a major milestone last month.

Kunin, who was the first and only woman to serve as governor, celebrated her 90th birthday. Kunin remains active and has been touring the state in support of her latest book of poetry, “Red Kite, Blue Sky.”

“I think the key is to still enjoy life and be curious about what’s going on in the world. I am kind of down today because of what is happening in Israel and I probably shouldn’t watch this much TV because it’s scary, frankly,” Kunin told Mark Johnson in this week’s edition of the 802 News Podcast.

Johnson spoke with Kunin about turning 90, being the first woman to serve, and other observations.

