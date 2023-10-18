All Vermont non-profits now required to provide unemployment insurance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those offering a helping hand are getting some security of their own thanks to a change in Vermont’s unemployment insurance policy.

Last session, Vermont’s general assembly changed unemployment insurance laws for small non-profits.

Now, all non-profits must provide unemployment insurance. Before the law passed this year, organizations with fewer than four employees were exempt from providing coverage.

Non-profits will have to report their wages quarterly and track new hires. This change goes into effect July 1st of next year.

