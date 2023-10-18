Brattleboro man arrested in home invasion

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest after a home invasion in Brattleboro by a man with a knife.

It happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. at a home on Elliot Street.

Brattleboro police say when officers arrived, the man had already fled.

Police say they identified the suspect as Nathan Couture, 43, of Brattleboro, and they caught up with Couture several hours later in an alleyway on Flat Street. They say Couture resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing minor injuries.

Couture was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He’s due in court Wednesday on multiple charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, assault and robbery.

