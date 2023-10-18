Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Sunday.

The suspect vehicle was towed from Upper College Street on Wednesday.

Video captured Sunday morning shows a dark-colored hatchback hitting someone on King Street, sending a boot flying. Then the driver takes off.

The victim was later released from the hospital.

We are still working to confirm whether police have identified the driver.

