Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Sunday.
The suspect vehicle was towed from Upper College Street on Wednesday.
Video captured Sunday morning shows a dark-colored hatchback hitting someone on King Street, sending a boot flying. Then the driver takes off.
The victim was later released from the hospital.
We are still working to confirm whether police have identified the driver.
