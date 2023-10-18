Burlington startup hopes to make strides in lab-grown meat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a University of Vermont lab crammed with equipment, Rachael Floreani and Irfan Tahir are working to create the food that might someday feed a hungry world.

The two mechanical engineers are part of the new startup Burlington Bio, which aims to perfect one particular version of the scaffold used to produce cultivated meat. Both will also tale about their work at Saturday’s Tech Jam.

Melissa Pananen wrote about the new venture in this week's issue of Seven Days.

