Connecticut man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man has been sentenced on federal drug and gun charges in Vermont after the feds say he was part of a large-scale drug operation in the Northeast Kingdom.

Dante Flowers Jr., 30, of Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced Tuesday to 200 months in prison.

Police say he was involved in an attempted murder along with his father, Dante Flowers Sr., that left a Derby man paralyzed in 2020.

They say not long after that assault, Flowers Sr. was shot in the leg during a drug dispute in the Newport Wendy’s parking lot, which led to the arrest of Flowers Jr.

Flowers Sr. is still awaiting sentencing.

