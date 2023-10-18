CVSD unanimously approves new transgender and non-binary policy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley School District have voted unanimously to adopt their new transgender and nonbinary student policy.

The draft allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. It also allows students to participate in sports that align with their gender identity and gives students the chance to change their school records with caregiver consent.

The committee gathered feedback from CVSD’s counselors, school nurses, teachers, parents and others.

